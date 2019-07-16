Aristotle Capital Management Position in Total S A (TOT) Has Boosted by $1.63 Million as Stock Declined; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $660,207

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 12.72 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 29,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,311 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 145,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 1.78 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 200,976 shares to 43,056 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,386 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total produces first gas from North Sea’s Culzean field – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total and IFPEN Team Up to Accelerate Carbon Reduction R&D – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TOTAL: Main Indicators – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Voting Rights – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.