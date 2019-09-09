Aristotle Capital Management Maintains Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA); Cobblestone Capital Advisors Holding in Apache (APA) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 3.85M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 3.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 43.37M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.48 million, up from 40.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. It closed at $4.95 lastly. It is down 29.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A3/AAA.MX Ratings To State Of Mexico’s MXN 1.5 Bln Enhanced Loan From BBVA Bancomer; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Fee and Commission Income EUR1.24B; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SEES SPAIN UNEMPLOYMENT BELOW 14% IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of BBVA RMBS Series; Affirms 5 Others; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BBVA CONSOLIDAR SEGUROS’ BA2/AAA.AR RATINGS,; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GARANTIBANK INTERNATIONAL N.V.’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TO BAA1, STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades two tranches and affirms two tranches in 2 Spanish ABS deals; 03/05/2018 – BBVA issues 1 billion euro green bond; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Bright Bidco B.V. to B1; stable outlook

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,770 shares to 281,681 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 18,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 22,126 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com owns 12 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,900 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 18,172 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Foundation Resource Mgmt Inc reported 28,984 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 32,954 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 66,946 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,375 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.06% or 41.77M shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 2,115 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 25,006 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 6,531 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 363 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares to 86,447 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).