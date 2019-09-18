Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 35,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 605,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 569,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2.23M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.30M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,002 shares to 12,793 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,968 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.