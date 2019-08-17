Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; VOGOGO ORDINARY SHARES (VGGOF) Shorts Raised By 400%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 95,997 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 1.76M shares with $268.60M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

VOGOGO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VGGOF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. VGGOF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 2 days are for VOGOGO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VGGOF)’s short sellers to cover VGGOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.7665 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.71’s average target is 45.82% above currents $124.61 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $184 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Creative Planning stated it has 7,227 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.14% or 2,773 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 879 shares stake. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. 3,756 are held by Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated. Ashfield Limited Co reported 28,857 shares. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 2,538 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1,490 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. 5,954 are held by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 3,007 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 15 shares. 25 were reported by Vigilant Cap Management Llc.

