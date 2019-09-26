Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $309,051 as Share Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 1,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 80,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, down from 82,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 277,726 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.32 million shares traded or 56.82% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 113,183 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $472.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 3.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

