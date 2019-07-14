Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position by $16.60 Million; Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding by $477,664

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 87,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.47 million, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

