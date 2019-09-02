Aristotle Capital Management Increases Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Dover Corp. (DOV) as Stock Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.06 million shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 64,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.69 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 23,485 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 255,163 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Natixis owns 181,121 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 488,517 were reported by Swiss Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.34M shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc has 2,850 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,681 shares. Harris Associates Lp invested in 270,442 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Stewart Patten Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.28% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 140,453 shares. Cincinnati Casualty owns 90,000 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $215.50 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1,400 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 450,770 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 44,722 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Everence Capital Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership owns 3.07 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 2,801 were accumulated by Sasco Ct. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,000 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 1,301 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc accumulated 131,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 1,698 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 27 shares.

