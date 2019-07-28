Aristotle Capital Management Increases Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Valuation Rose, Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 246,367 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 25,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,839 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 236,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 339,436 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Company holds 1,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.96% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 3,034 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Incorporated. Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,393 shares. Rdl Inc invested 1.79% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Whittier reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,770 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.08% or 1,489 shares. 1,793 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,570 shares. Profund Limited Liability accumulated 3,847 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Co reported 1.89% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

