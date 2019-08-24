Aristotle Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $1.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Increased Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 21,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.16M, up from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00 million shares traded or 78.07% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 262,742 shares traded or 268.74% up from the average. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,500 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 589 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 36,984 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.26M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) or 5,678 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 28,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chou Assocs Mgmt has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 543 shares. Towerview Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 62,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.77 million were reported by Rbs Partners Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 37,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Marion – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Owner of Winter Park Sears Outlet Store – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2014, Marketwatch.com published: “Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores board discussing liquidation – MarketWatch” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Gurus and Sears Hometown and Outlet – GuruFocus.com” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Sears Home Appliance Showroom Store Opens in Apex – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp holds 194,604 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 65,345 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group reported 15,207 shares. Citigroup reported 93,417 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bbt Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% or 10,022 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.55% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,427 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.59 million shares. Phocas Financial reported 91,104 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 1,834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,524 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 57,859 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14,949 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $616.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.