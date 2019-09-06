Aristotle Capital Management Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $19.27 Million; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Edgewood Management Llc

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 418,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 9.60M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450.06M, up from 9.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 5.76M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.82. About 12.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook Faces Growing Pressure Over Data and Privacy Inquiries; 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 81,173 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,060 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 122,434 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has 3.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 173,015 shares. 358,948 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 16.45% or 7.17M shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 61,769 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% or 6,423 shares. 63,414 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 76,501 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested in 28,205 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Communications holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 82,457 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,678 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time to Invest in the Coca-Cola Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.