Aristotle Capital Management Holds Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Palisade Capital Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $3.92 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 153,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.96M, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 8.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 38,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 186,705 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, down from 225,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 8.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,902 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability. Hightower Trust Lta reported 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Bankshares has invested 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W & reported 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset Mgmt holds 3.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,329 shares. 76.78M were reported by Ww Investors. Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability reported 4,817 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Cap Management has 4.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 138,058 were reported by Rockshelter Capital Ltd Llc. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.47% or 606,093 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 381,287 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 8.30 million shares. Reik & Ltd has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,722 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

