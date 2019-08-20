Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Orix (IX) Raised by $1.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 621.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.67M, up from 183,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 835,419 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 14,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 98,499 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 84,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 34,015 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Avolon Successfully Reprices Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility to Libor + 1.75% – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ORIX Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Mutual Funds & ETFs – Wall Street Journal” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Highland Income Fund Announces Pricing of $135 Million of 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90M shares to 7.09 million shares, valued at $174.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 16, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.