Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Decreased as Shares Rose; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Increased Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.91M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls This time, Facebook found and booted 270 IRA accounts; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy; 19/03/2018 – Crisis Over Facebook Post Threatens Norway’s Ruling Coalition; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Fincl Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 37,338 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 84,587 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Management Co Lc has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.13% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ent Financial stated it has 26 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,739 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stifel Financial Corp owns 82,624 shares. Bokf Na owns 1,355 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 2,128 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 161,305 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 95,997 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $268.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 85,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dassault Systemes Se Spons Adr (DASTY).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 1.32% or 93,505 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company owns 2,210 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenleaf Tru reported 66,755 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial invested in 15.05M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.7% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,230 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 272,279 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 18,330 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Llc holds 1.09% or 22,873 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Mngmt accumulated 1.47% or 178,482 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 340,328 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na owns 140,405 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.