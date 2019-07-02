Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Its U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stake by $2.16 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,922 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 38,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 110,547 shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.99M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $210.28. About 4.09 million shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Chapman Harry S also bought $100,064 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.73 per share. USPH’s profit will be $10.33 million for 37.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.