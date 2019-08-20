Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Bok Finl (BOKF) Position by $9.38 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Position by $2.80 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 115,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.47 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 26,000 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING; 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE NOT THE ONLY FACTOR FOR MONETARY POLICY; 06/05/2018 – BOK Seeks to Clarify Governor Lee’s Remarks on Higher Rates; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: JOB WEAKNESS DUE TO VARIOUS FACTORS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 313,634 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares to 861,000 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 218,333 shares. 839,613 are owned by Ulysses Management Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 23,013 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Art Advsr Limited Company holds 119,398 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% or 201,628 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 14,750 shares. Davidson Inv has 931,808 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 51,788 shares. Marlowe Ptnrs LP reported 1.18 million shares or 23.28% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,803 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 197,467 shares. 150,000 were accumulated by Redwood Cap Lc.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $477.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,898 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).