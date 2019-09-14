Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed Unilever N V (UN) Stake as Shares Declined; Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Pool (POOL) Stake by $3.97 Million as Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 161,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351.73 million, down from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 701,848 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Is Said to Meet to Choose U.K. or Dutch Base

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 20,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 733,681 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.13 million, up from 712,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $190. About 182,792 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 2,350 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 6,382 shares. Personal Advisors has 0.36% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 188,048 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 3,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.05% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,575 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 8,892 shares. 103,573 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 13,307 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 168,310 shares. Lpl Financial has 4,508 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12,205 shares to 244,080 shares, valued at $118.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).