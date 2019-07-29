Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed Kroger Co (KR) Position by $93.63 Million; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Price Rose, Nbt Bank N A Has Raised by $354,090 Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.09M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.38M, down from 10.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59 million shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares to 80,637 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 385,730 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $295.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erste Group Bank Ag Spons Adr (EBKDY) by 65,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Safran Sa.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

