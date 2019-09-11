Aristotle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $6.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Archer (ADM) Holding as Share Price Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 2.95 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 4.12M shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Helps Apparel Logistics Group Triple Daily Output From Its E-Commerce Distribution Center – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,498 shares. American has 285,874 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.53% or 123,717 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 3.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.19% or 122,343 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,299 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bragg Financial has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,105 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,939 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,782 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 504,296 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual invested in 0.7% or 35,187 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nidec Corp Spons Adr (NYSE:NJ) by 51,445 shares to 333,637 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 342,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Experian Plc Spons Adr (EXPGY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM planning to seek early retirements, may cut jobs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 225,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Ima Wealth has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% or 53,320 shares. Etrade Ltd invested in 52,324 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Citizens State Bank holds 62,335 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Prelude Management Llc reported 10,483 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 422,773 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 0.15% or 56,720 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 18,082 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.12 million shares. Renaissance Grp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 21,843 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company has 49,489 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 739,417 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 7,603 shares in its portfolio.