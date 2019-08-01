Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG); Xylem (XYL) Stake Maintained by Scotia Capital Inc

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 38,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 101,609 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 63,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 801,314 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 149,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 5.83M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.22M, up from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 3.29M shares traded or 382.60% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 140,423 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 348,054 shares. State Bank has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 8,250 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Carroll Assocs reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 277,414 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 450,473 shares. 4,350 are owned by Trexquant L P. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 444 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1.13% or 2.42 million shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 15,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $564,928 activity.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.18 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma has 177,943 shares. Howard Management holds 2% or 179,590 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.02% or 2,574 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 11,263 shares. Veritas Invest Llp has invested 5.64% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 121,956 shares. Scotia reported 101,609 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 25,940 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,955 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 365,427 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 158,710 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $47.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,925 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).