Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $402,984; Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 236,500 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management has invested 4.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 2.55 million shares or 2% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 37,395 shares. Baskin Financial stated it has 5.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 holds 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,632 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,209 shares. Ims Cap Management stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ledyard Bancshares has 149,995 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 871,458 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. 27,716 were reported by Brave Asset Mngmt. Sentinel Trust Lba invested in 5,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 454,513 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 687,674 shares to 10.23M shares, valued at $377.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 95,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

