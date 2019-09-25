Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Ciena (CIEN) as Share Value Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 1.39M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 46,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.05M, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 5.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0.82% stake. Legal General Group Plc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19.05M shares. Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca has 20,425 shares. Pinnacle Holding Lc holds 22,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Australia-based Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning Inc reported 433,259 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beech Hill Inc reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 291,627 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 1.03% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 0.49% or 2.74 million shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 5,469 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 905,432 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management Company has 65,105 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.22 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Spons Adr (RBGLY) by 32,007 shares to 549,432 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 21,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Toray Industries Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Highstreet Asset stated it has 80 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 8,756 shares. 10,565 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 4.16M shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 16,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc owns 159,880 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has 91,574 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Trexquant Inv L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,876 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Usa Fincl Portformulas invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

