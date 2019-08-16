Aristotle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $12.90 Million; Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in Netease Com Adr (NTES) by $4.52 Million as Share Price Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 64,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.69M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $255.32. About 180,532 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NTES) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 41,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 176,013 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,338 shares to 26,019 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Uncertainty in International Trade – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 200,976 shares to 43,056 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.