Aristotle Capital Management Has Lifted Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $18.70 Million as Stock Declined; Advisory Research Has Increased Stake in Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (CSFL) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 98,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 504,689 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 644,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 8.39 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.94M, up from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 15.98M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $616.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Company by 21,328 shares to 96,007 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,967 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Incorporated.