Aristotle Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Oshkosh (OSK); Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $3.81 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 153,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.37 million, up from 5.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 171,914 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 212,436 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cheniere completes acquisition of MLP holding co., inks Vitol deal – Houston Business Journal” published on September 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oshkosh Corporation Announces Gainful Second Quarter – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Oshkosh Corporation Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).