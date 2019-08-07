Aristotle Capital Management Has Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $18.70 Million as Valuation Declined; Accuvest Global Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 644,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 8.39 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.94M, up from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 13.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 200,976 shares to 43,056 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

