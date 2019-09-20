Aristotle Capital Management Has Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding; Casella Waste Systems – Class A (CWST) SI Decreased By 10.49%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 75,048 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 1.89 million shares with $435.32M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $265.83. About 307,071 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Casella Waste Systems Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CWST) had a decrease of 10.49% in short interest. CWST’s SI was 790,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.49% from 883,300 shares previously. With 255,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Casella Waste Systems Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CWST)’s short sellers to cover CWST’s short positions. The stock increased 4.81% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 401,517 shares traded or 23.10% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & reported 320,495 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Assocs invested in 0.01% or 1,028 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.82% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr invested in 0.01% or 90,263 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma invested in 249,250 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 27,548 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Timessquare Limited Liability holds 534,550 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Rmb Capital Ltd invested in 0.02% or 20,813 shares. Cookson Peirce Company holds 9,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity. Heald Christopher had bought 7,036 shares worth $56,479 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is 0.41% above currents $43.82 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. UBS maintained the shares of CWST in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 106.62 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -9.72% below currents $265.83 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Buy”. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 109,675 shares to 5.79M valued at $271.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Total Sa stake by 6,995 shares and now owns 97,887 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc holds 1,140 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 64,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Com has 1,515 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.46% or 51,866 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 100,026 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 1,178 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.19% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,877 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 19,211 shares. Commerce Bancorporation owns 4,167 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 15,625 shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15M for 19.32 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

