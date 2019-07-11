Aristotle Capital Management Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $6.32 Million; Stock Rose; Brookside Capital Management Increased Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $22.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 942,167 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 141,403 shares. York Cap Management Global Limited Liability Company owns 218,794 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highbridge Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Northern Corp owns 1.27 million shares. Advisory holds 39,835 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 716,300 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 59,700 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Balyasny Asset Limited Com has 1.75M shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1.58M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,136 shares. 510,447 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 10,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8,273 shares to 265,475 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 191,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,084 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 24,423 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. South State Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 76,573 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Co holds 2% or 233,982 shares in its portfolio. 6,857 were reported by D L Carlson Grp Incorporated. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 207,270 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,646 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 528,818 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vision Management reported 38,359 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.41 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 130,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset LP has 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.38 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 1.04% or 183,834 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 167,300 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Close Brothers Group Plc Unspons Adr by 53,571 shares to 196,360 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.