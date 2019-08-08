Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Intuit (INTU) as Share Value Rose; Beach Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 123,863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 77,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55 million shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $268.57. About 1.06M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 32,340 shares to 40,501 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Group Plc Spons Adr by 55,729 shares to 532,725 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY) by 28,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Safran Sa Spons Adr (SAFRY).

