Aristotle Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Stock Value Declined; Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.88M, up from 31,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 109,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.00 million, up from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 658,323 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 10,159 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $98.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Capital Management holds 1% or 1,342 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 26,906 shares. Cullinan holds 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,504 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com has 4,711 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northern Corp has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 648,507 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,255 shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 8,505 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares. Ledyard Bankshares reported 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glynn Cap Limited has invested 7.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,825 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY) by 12,942 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 83,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.58M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 45,650 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 342,410 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Enterprise reported 144 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 57,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 112,497 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 548,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 11,107 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.1% or 881,534 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Westfield Limited Partnership accumulated 39,030 shares.