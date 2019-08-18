Aristotle Capital Management Cut Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Valuation Rose; Davis R M Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 96.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 63,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 128,237 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 65,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8,123 shares to 157,071 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,400 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,918 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 6.79M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 254,586 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,653 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 9,000 shares. Seabridge Llc accumulated 0.01% or 150 shares. Bourgeon Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,180 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 367,358 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 4,003 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust invested 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Miles Inc owns 1.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,258 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Commercial Bank & Limited has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marco Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,504 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 12,839 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,650 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd accumulated 20,957 shares. Kistler reported 1,428 shares. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,904 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 99,319 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 53,165 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,329 shares.