Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Unilever N V (UN) by $12.59 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $794,976; Stock Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 4,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $187.58. About 397,568 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 217,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.95 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.07 million, up from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 495,312 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares to 66,409 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 52,649 shares to 299,432 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usb (NYSE:USB) by 13,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares(Tip Us) (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13.