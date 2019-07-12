Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $18.70 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding Raised by Trust Asset Management Llc

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 644,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.39 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.94 million, up from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 5.38 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qci Asset Management stated it has 6,325 shares. Miles invested 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,406 shares. Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Agf Invests America invested 0.92% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oxbow Advsrs Lc reported 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 6,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 7,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Wellington Shields Limited has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Companies Lllp holds 163,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hills Commercial Bank accumulated 18,281 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp invested in 21,682 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% or 15,050 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,002 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 22,988 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 127,594 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com has 143,863 shares. 7.05M are held by Invesco Limited. Community Invest has 11,185 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 1,485 shares in its portfolio. 22,175 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Llc. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 2,040 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $616.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.