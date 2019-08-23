Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $311,373 as Valuation Rose; Jackson Wealth Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 407,236 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/03/2018 – Nitinat Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Additional Claims; 24/05/2018 – Security Token Summit to Feature Former Nasdaq Vice Chairman David Weild, Coinlist Co-Founder Andy Bromberg & Dozens of Other; 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES RMTI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Bee Vectoring Technologies Secures Two New Milestone Patent Approvals; 14/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 34.96 Points (0.47%); 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 05/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC – FEB U.S. FIXED INCOME VOLUME $1,932 BLN TRADED VS $1,560 BLN TRADED IN FEB 2017; 29/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 39.36 Points (0.57%); 24/05/2018 – Phenom People Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 58.98 Points (0.80%)

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,423 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp Inc owns 32,032 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,701 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc owns 99,466 shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,224 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 75,334 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel holds 160,000 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Olstein LP invested 1.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,886 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 25,385 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 73,809 shares. S&T National Bank Pa has 136,872 shares. 6,150 are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 155,575 shares to 518,995 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 175,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.