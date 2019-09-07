Aristotle Capital Boston Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake in Kennedy (KW) as Market Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 751,608 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/04/2018 – ALL THREE MAJOR INDICES IN POSITIVE TERRITORY; NASDAQ NOW UP ABOUT 0.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT GSHD.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 10/05/2018 – Zecotek Imaging China Retains China-Based Law Firm to Protect Intellectual Property; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 03/04/2018 – TDWI Survey Finds Lack of Trust in Analytical Outcomes Hampers Data-driven Enterprises’ Agility; 05/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC – FEB U.S. FIXED INCOME VOLUME $1,932 BLN TRADED VS $1,560 BLN TRADED IN FEB 2017; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 30/05/2018 – VantagePoint Software Now Forecasts for 9 Cryptocurrencies using Artificial Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDAR

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.01M for 21.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 759,196 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Benjamin F Edwards And has 19,507 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 21,824 shares. 479,207 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Company Inc. 506,806 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 6,635 shares. Cibc Ww Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,141 shares. Cap Int Incorporated Ca has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Panagora Asset Management has 7,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 39,503 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc has 53,371 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 2,032 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 502,244 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 916 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 107,206 shares to 356,379 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 175,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $282,555 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 10,288 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 3.46M shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 42,097 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 18,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 533,378 shares in its portfolio. Fairfax Financial Limited Can invested in 13.32 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 191,898 shares. 3.23 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 42,725 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 82,840 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 1.05 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 93,403 shares.