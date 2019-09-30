Aristotle Capital Boston Stake In Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Was Has Increased; Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 235,211 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 41,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 154,671 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 113,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 60,050 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Announces Launch of EssentEDGE – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Announces Inaugural A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Invest in Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 49,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 212,072 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.13% stake. Albion Ut reported 9,784 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 15,819 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 6,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 25,692 shares. 37,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 59,353 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 638,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 694,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 5,934 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 148,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23,747 shares to 408,772 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 42,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,533 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).