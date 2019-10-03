Aristotle Capital Boston Position in Monro (MNRO) Trimmed by $1.40 Million; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Holding in Opko Health (OPK) Lifted by $2.08 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.125. About 1.99M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 16,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 443,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.80M, down from 459,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 89,579 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 916,004 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Republic Management stated it has 47,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 132,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 748,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc holds 836,246 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 11,714 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested in 1.03 million shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 13,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). M&R Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 6,000 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 10,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd has 6,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting OPK Put And Call Options For June 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OPKO Comments on Continued Nasdaq Halt of Trading of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY provider group selects BioReference Labs for diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OPKO Health Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OPKO Health Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc by 94,504 shares to 94,503 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 57,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought $61,500. Logal Adam also bought $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,297 was bought by HSIAO JANE PH D. Rubin Steven D bought $21,442 worth of stock. $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Fishel Robert Scott. PAGANELLI JOHN A had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 2,775 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 10,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 50,272 shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 10,715 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tanaka has 0.09% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 50,677 shares. Profund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt has 1.8% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Maverick Ltd has invested 0.18% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 57,510 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 874,764 shares in its portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 42,807 shares to 775,489 shares, valued at $34.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 50,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.