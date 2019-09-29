Aristotle Capital Boston Position in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Has Upped by Umb Bank N A

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 211,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 534,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 745,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 371,295 shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 12,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 436,418 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.59M, up from 423,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,618 shares to 919,297 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 38,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,454 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,672 shares to 211,754 shares, valued at $30.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 9,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.03 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

