Aristotle Capital Boston Maintains Stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL); As Eplus (PLUS) Share Price Declined, Fiduciary Management Lifted Its Position by $5.03 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 873,721 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.23M, up from 799,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 115,147 shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 470,256 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 438,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 375,013 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL)

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 30,503 shares to 11.25 million shares, valued at $447.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) by 956,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Commerce holds 0% or 3,007 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,303 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp stated it has 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 800,714 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 6,800 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 0.11% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 53,027 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,325 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division reported 3,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,136 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 397,916 are owned by State Street Corp. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3,103 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intll has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 20,000 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 45,867 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 418,052 shares. Profund Advisors Limited has 8,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 68,015 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 75,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). James Invest Research Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 54,746 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.86 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 269,050 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation has 0.16% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 35,175 shares to 136,329 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,353 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).