Aristotle Capital Boston Maintains Holding in Rpc (RES); As Vmware (VMW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 161,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. It closed at $5.7 lastly. It is down 58.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 104,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, down from 107,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,742 shares to 84,307 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 42,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,533 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

More recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HP, Triumph Group, and VMware Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the One Big Reason VMware Stock Should Be On Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

