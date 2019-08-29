Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $311,373; Share Value Rose; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Newtyn Management Has Boosted Holding

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 650,912 shares traded or 21.07% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 307,080 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 05/03/2018 – Black & Veatch Center of Excellence in Houston drives tunneling, flood control options; 20/03/2018 – LEADING BRANDS, INC.: Announces that it has Retained Jesse Sutton, CEO of Majesco Entertainment Company (“Majesco”) As the Company’s Chief Technical Officer; 11/04/2018 – Goldstar completes permitting for diamond-drilling on its Lake George Property in New Brunswick, Canada; 25/04/2018 – Burcon Announces Delisting From Nasdaq Cap Market; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 25/04/2018 – Vital Therapies Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – Proof Analytics™ Accelerates Marketing’s Business Alignment With Proof+™ for SiriusDecisions™; 06/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $97; 23/05/2018 – REG-Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Nasdaq Stockholm finds no reason to contest the proposed Board of Directors; 18/03/2018 – IQiyi, which will list on the Nasdaq, said it expects to use about half of the proceeds to broaden and enhance its content offering while 10 percent would be earmarked to strengthen technology. The rest would go towards general corporate purposes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 11,332 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 15,958 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 15,854 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 14,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 942,201 are owned by Schroder Management Gp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,878 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,192 shares. Spitfire Capital Ltd Liability invested in 4.32% or 217,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 43,628 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 51,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.64 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 93,000 shares stake. Northern accumulated 560,634 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 2.15M shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares. On Tuesday, March 5 BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.79 million shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 3,000 shares. Bollard Group Limited Co accumulated 23,953 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). American Interest Gru holds 0.03% or 78,384 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 101,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 34,141 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,349 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 6,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0.01% or 75,071 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Covington Cap stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 920,451 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 121,052 shares to 348,604 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 109,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc.