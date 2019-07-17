Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Idex (IEX) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Bruce & Co Has Raised Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 315,402 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V holds 68,663 shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 163,756 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Aspen Investment Mngmt reported 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Group Limited stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci Invests reported 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 723,950 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,394 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt stated it has 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jag Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bell Bancorporation accumulated 0.3% or 5,915 shares. Scotia holds 917,519 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connors Investor Serv owns 110,998 shares. 97,466 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 356,450 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 114,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).