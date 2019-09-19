Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted Its Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Stake by $336,960

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 35,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 679,521 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.38M, up from 644,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 299,518 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 239,262 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 578,995 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 209,354 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 1.2% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 3.44M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 879 shares. 40,260 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 404,431 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.33 million are held by Citadel Limited Liability Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,656 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 64,752 shares. Parametric Associates Lc stated it has 182,754 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.01% or 18,879 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23,747 shares to 408,772 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,530 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,087 shares to 110,546 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

