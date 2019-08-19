Aristotle Capital Boston Increases Stake in Commercial Veh Group (CVGI); Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $4.98 Million; Shares Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 476,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.07% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Commercial Veh Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 296,941 shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 28/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q Rev $215.7M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 11/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference May 23

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 80,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 640,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.85M, down from 720,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,400 shares to 57,600 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,200 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

