Aristotle Capital Boston Increases Holding in Hms Hldgs (HMSY); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed by $29.30 Million Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 331,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64 million, up from 770,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 105,394 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 496,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.01 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 3.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33,483 shares to 243,921 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 45,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

