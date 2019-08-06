Aristotle Capital Boston Holding in Idex (IEX) Has Decreased by $531,822; Carnival (CCL) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 29,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 56,566 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 85,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 2.92 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.02. About 590,059 shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.45 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,491 shares to 19,507 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73M for 27.23 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 331,518 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $32.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.