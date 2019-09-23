Aristotle Capital Boston Holding in Albemarle (ALB) Has Increased as Stock Declined; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) Cut by $3.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 8,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 53,788 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 45,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.09 million shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47 million shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,601 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Connecticut-based Essex Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natixis holds 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 111,777 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 77,488 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Lc has 4.81% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mufg Americas holds 0.83% or 112,032 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,977 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 354 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 8,673 shares. 1,084 are held by Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn invested in 2,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Frontier Inv Management holds 0.02% or 1,011 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 40,723 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 34,781 shares to 618,545 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,530 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.