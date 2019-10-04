Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Position in Chemed New (CHE) by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Rose; Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Price Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Its Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 87,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.43M, down from 90,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $410.42. About 7,375 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 2.85 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Management has 674,700 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 405,807 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 28,594 shares. Campbell And Adviser Llc invested in 0.28% or 99,257 shares. 3,652 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 49,221 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 22,437 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has 220,288 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20,878 shares. Next Financial Grp has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Principal reported 88,275 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 19.41 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 55,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 37,830 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $40.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 29,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.05% or 40,038 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 30 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 715 shares. Smith Asset Gru LP reported 30,757 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 15,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 164 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 43 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.04% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 700,933 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 5,200 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 3,499 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amer International Gp reported 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 13,907 are held by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 67,531 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70M for 31.00 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.