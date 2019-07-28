Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Idex (IEX) Position as Share Value Rose; As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shares Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.46 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 247,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, down from 293,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 730,587 shares traded or 25.63% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Texas Capital Bank to relocate Houston office to Four Oaks Place – Houston Business Journal” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Expands Board Nasdaq:TCBI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 20, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Lp has 21,410 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 123,153 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs LP has 1.32% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 132,724 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 0.69% or 244,817 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 186,698 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 185,331 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Com owns 22,272 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 40 were accumulated by Smithfield Com. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 245,254 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 8,555 shares. Wasatch invested in 1.06M shares. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated holds 79,892 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 326,200 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 30,383 shares to 156,765 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 202,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 197,804 shares to 654,096 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 262,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 5,715 shares. 325,646 were reported by Manufacturers Life Comm The. 3.48M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 4.26% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 293,523 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Brown Advisory reported 334,238 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 24,125 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 7,290 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Lc reported 1,504 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,219 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “‘IEX has sunk to a new low’: NYSE blasts upstart rival’s claims that it’s misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.