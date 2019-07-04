Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Stake in Idex (IEX) by $531,822; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $2.13 Million as Market Value Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 26,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 26,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 142,881 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.07. About 103,995 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.81M for 29.04 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 203,280 shares to 676,648 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 255,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,295 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp reported 118,341 shares. 2,800 are held by Daiwa Secs. Rmb Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 51,595 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 57,544 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 121,665 shares. Dupont reported 119,424 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.51% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 441,588 shares. Yhb Invest owns 1,325 shares. New York-based Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 115,455 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.32% or 160,154 shares. 38,507 are held by Axa. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 1,504 shares. North Star Investment Corp reported 9,748 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 493 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 38,656 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 416,522 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 10,112 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6,672 shares. Northern Trust owns 436,136 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 324,744 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 16,379 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 57,479 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Whittier owns 6 shares.