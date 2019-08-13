Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $311,373; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holder Valinor Management Has Lowered Stake by $912,600 as Shares Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 498,515 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.94 Point (0.01%); 23/04/2018 – Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 8.43 Points (0.11%); 23/05/2018 – Vogogo Inc. Provides Acquisition Update; 08/05/2018 – Hunt Mining Signs First Gold Concentrate Agreement With Ocean Partners USA Inc; 25/04/2018 – “Certainly Nasdaq would consider becoming a crypto exchange over time,” Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman says; 17/04/2018 – Stratabound Announces Closing of Private Placement; 01/05/2018 – Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/04/2018 – Nasdaq Shorts Edge Down 0.1% — Barron’s

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 664,882 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 19.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

